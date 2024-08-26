Search

How to apply for loan under 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme?

10:03 PM | 26 Aug, 2024
Apni-Chat-Apna-Ghar-Scheme
Source: File photo

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif recently launched the "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program, aimed at providing affordable homes and loans to the residents of the province.

Implementation

The "CM Punjab Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Housing Scheme" plans to construct over 3,000 homes in each district, ensuring fair distribution of resources. The scheme will initially focus on five major cities: Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, and Rawalpindi. In Lahore, 5,000 homes will be built near Raiwind Road in the first phase.

Affordability

The scheme is designed to be highly affordable. Each apartment is priced at Rs. 1.5 million, but with a 60% government subsidy, beneficiaries only need to pay 40% of the total cost. This amount can be paid upfront, with the remaining balance spread out over five years in easy monthly installments of Rs. 26,000. This plan makes homeownership accessible to families with modest incomes.

Accommodation

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has developed a dedicated portal for the "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" project, providing a centralized online platform where applicants can register, track, and manage their applications.

Benefits

The "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program offers numerous benefits, including affordable housing solutions, homeownership opportunities, and permanent residences. It promotes socio-economic development, improves living standards, and helps reduce homelessness. DG Housing and Town Planning Agency Punjab, Saif Anwar, visited the One Window Operation Center to inform citizens about the project.

Saif Anwar stated that the Chief Minister initiated this project to help poor and homeless people who cannot build their own homes despite owning land. In the first phase, 70,000 families will be provided with interest-free loans for building houses.

How to Apply for the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Scheme

Aspiring applicants can apply for a home or loan through the official portal here. For more information, citizens can call 0800-09100. The application process involves the following steps:

Complete the Citizen Registration Form by providing the following details:

  • Full name
  • CNIC number
  • CNIC number of father or husband
  • Gender
  • Email address
  • Mobile number (including network provider if the number is ported)
  • Division, District, City

Create and confirm your user password to complete the registration process.

Pakistan

