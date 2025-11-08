Punjab to Showcase Climate Leadership at COP30 in Brazil

BELEM (Brazil) – For the first time, Punjab will take centre stage at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif leads a provincial delegation to highlight Pakistan’s largest province’s climate initiatives.

The Punjab Pakistan Pavilion at COP30 will feature the province’s integrated approach to climate transformation, focusing on technology, innovation and inclusive governance.

Officials said Punjab’s participation underlines its commitment to building a climate-resilient future following recent years of devastating floods that inundated large parts of the province. The government’s disaster response — which included rescuing millions of people and livestock, introducing digital relief systems, and deploying early warning technologies — is being presented as a model of resilience and data-driven governance.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Punjab will showcase several flagship initiatives at the pavilion. These include the Suthra Punjab programme — described as one of the world’s largest solid waste management efforts — along with air quality monitoring through drones and thermal cameras, the establishment of a dedicated Forest Protection Force, and investments in wildfire management technologies.

Other features include sustainable urban and rural development projects that integrate climate considerations, and new e-mobility and clean energy initiatives aimed at accelerating the province’s green transition.

Speaking ahead of her address at the summit, Ms Nawaz said Punjab’s story reflected “resilience, innovation and hope”, adding that proactive governance could turn “climate challenges into opportunities for leadership”. She also called on global partners, scientists and innovators to collaborate on scalable solutions for a shared climate future.

Observers say Punjab’s participation positions it not just as a region vulnerable to climate change but as a proactive player in global climate policy, offering a provincial model for developing countries seeking sustainable growth amid environmental crises.