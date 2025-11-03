Latest

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, other Currency Rates Today In Pakistan – 3 Nov 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:13 am | Nov 3, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against major foreign currencies, with only slight movements recorded in buying and selling rates, according to data from local exchange markets.

On Monday, US dollar traded at Rs282.50 for buying and Rs282.80 for selling, showing minimal change compared to the previous session. Euro stood at Rs331.95 (buying) and Rs335.45 (selling), while the British pound was quoted at Rs381.10 and Rs384.10, respectively.

UAE dirham remained at Rs76.80 for buying and Rs77.80 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal traded at Rs75.70 and Rs76.35.

Indian rupee remained weak, trading between Rs3.14 and Rs3.23, while the Chinese yuan stood at Rs39.30 for buying and Rs39.70 for selling. The Japanese yen hovered between Rs1.88 and Rs1.98.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling 
US Dollar USD 282.50 282.80
Euro EUR 331.95 335.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381.10 384.10
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.70 76.35
Australian Dollar AUD 185.35 190.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.80 754.30
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.60 212.60
China Yuan CNY 39.30 39.70
Danish Krone DKK 43.85 44.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.80
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.70 922.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.45 67.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.60 162.60
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.85 28.15
Omani Riyal OMR 731.35 738.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.90 77.60
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.95 221.70
Swedish Krona SEK 29.65 29.95
Swiss Franc CHF 352.60 355.35
Thai Baht THB 8.45 8.60
     
