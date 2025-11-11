Security forces rescue all students, teachers after terrorist attack on Cadet College Wana

WANA – Fresh video footage has emerged from Cadet College Wana showing security forces safely rescuing all students and staff after an attack.

Videos show troops evacuating children; security sources confirmed that every cadet and teacher inside the college has been brought to safety.

Authorities said about 650 people — including 525 cadets — were present at the college when the attack occurred. Security forces are conducting the operation with extreme caution and strategy to protect lives.

Sources further stated that presence of Afghan-origin militants inside the college and the priority to safeguard cadets’ lives necessitated a careful approach.

The operation will continue comprehensively until the remaining militants are neutralized; security officials said the final clearance will be completed only after the last attacker is eliminated. They added that the morale of all rescued students and teachers remains high.

According to earlier reports, the militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the college’s main gate, causing the gate to collapse and damaging nearby buildings. Security sources say the attackers, believed to be from Afghanistan, were receiving instructions by phone and were hiding in a building some distance from the cadets’ accommodations.

In an initial response, Pakistan Army troops killed two attackers in a swift action. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a decisive clearance operation that will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.