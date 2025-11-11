Pakistan set 300-run target for Sri Lanka in first ODI

RAWALPINDI – Salman Ali Agha’s unbeaten century, along with Hussain Talat’s quick fifty, powered Pakistan to a commanding 299/5 against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Pakistan struggled early as opener Saim Ayub (6) fell to Asitha Fernando in the fifth over with the score at 18. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman steadied the innings with a 54-run second-wicket partnership, taking Pakistan to 68/1 in 17.4 overs.

Sri Lanka fought back through spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who claimed three quick wickets—Fakhar (32), Mohammad Rizwan (5), and Babar (29)—reducing Pakistan to 95/4 in 23.2 overs.

The fifth-wicket partnership between Agha and Talat turned the innings around, adding 138 runs. Talat fell for 62 off 63 balls in the 44th over, trapped lbw by Maheesh Theekshana, while Agha remained unbeaten on 105 from 87 deliveries, hitting nine fours.

Mohammad Nawaz contributed with a brisk unbeaten 36 off 23 balls, including five fours and a six. For Sri Lanka, Hasaranga was the most successful bowler, taking 3/54, with Theekshana and Fernando picking up one wicket each.