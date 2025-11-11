All Students, Staff evacuated safely from Cadet College Wana as forces prepare Final Assault

ISLAMABAD – All students and staff were safely evacuated on Tuesday as Pakistani security forces launched a high-stakes operation against terrorists hiding inside the institution. Sources confirmed that while all cadets were ultimately safe, around 300 people remained inside during the tense standoff.

After daring evacuation, officials declared that the clearance operation would continue until the last militant is neutralized. The operation is under the command of the Inspector General of the Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South), with forces working meticulously to ensure the safety of the cadets.

Security sources revealed that the attackers were Afghan militants, and authorities are taking extreme precautions as the terrorists remain inside the college. Around 650 individuals, including 525 cadets, were present at the time of the attack.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that three people lost their lives during the operation, though he did not clarify their identities. He reassured the nation that all civilians had been rescued safely and that the terrorists’ hostage plan had been foiled.

The assault started on Monday when two militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the college’s main gate, causing the structure to collapse and damaging an adjacent building. Naqvi accused Afghanistan of being directly complicit, explaining that the attackers maintained constant communication with handlers across the border.

Naqvi urged citizens to stand with Pakistan and its forces, rather than being swayed by foreign influences. He emphasized that Pakistani leadership has repeatedly presented Afghanistan with evidence of terrorist training and operational planning, and warned that Pakistan would take decisive action if these attacks continue.

Security forces are targeting three remaining militants hiding in a separate building from the cadet residences. The terrorists, identified as Afghan members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were reportedly receiving orders from across the border. Officials confirmed that the area is fully surrounded, and the operation will continue until the last militant is eliminated.