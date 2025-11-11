WATCH: CCTV captures final moments of Islamabad Court Suicide Attack

ISLAMABAD – The horrifying suicide attack of Islamabad’s District Courts shocked everyone as suicide bomber detonated explosives near a police van, killing at least 12 people and injuring nearly 30 others.

Surveillance camera now captured the harrowing scenes, capturing the bomber’s chilling final moments. The video shows lone man nervously pacing outside court’s main gate for nearly 12 minutes, scanning the area as he plotted his deadly strike. After failing to breach the court’s security barriers, he turned toward a nearby police vehicle and detonated his explosives, unleashing a massive explosion that sent fire and smoke billowing into the air.

CCTV footage of the Islamabad District Courts suicide bombing has emerged, showing the attacker detonating his explosives near a police vehicle. pic.twitter.com/X9Z0XAQNhX — Red Marker – پیرِ ٹویٹر (@RedMarkar) November 11, 2025

Authorities believe his failed attempt to enter the court may have prevented even more devastating casualties inside the building.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the blast occurred at 12:39 p.m. and termed it “suicide attack.” He assured that investigators are working tirelessly to identify the perpetrator and warned that “whoever is responsible, local or foreign, will face consequences.” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing the emergency response, with all hospitals in Islamabad placed on high alert.

CCTV footage has become crucial evidence, revealing the attacker’s deliberate movements as he sought an opportunity to strike.

The explosion struck at a time when the city was hosting multiple high-profile events, including the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, the 6th Margalla Dialogue, and a Pakistan–Sri Lanka cricket match in nearby Rawalpindi.

At Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), authorities confirmed 12 deaths and reported that nearly 30 injured individuals are receiving treatment. Eyewitnesses painted scenes of terror: cars engulfed in flames, panicked crowds fleeing, and screams echoing around the court compound.

In response, security has been dramatically tightened across Islamabad, especially around the Judicial Complex and other sensitive locations.

Pakistan top civil leaders condemned the attack as a “cowardly act against peace and stability” by “khawarij backed by Indian support. The blast has left the nation in shock and raised urgent questions about the security of public institutions in the capital.