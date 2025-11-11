Gold jumps nearly Rs6,000 in a day to reach near all time high

KARACHI — Gold market lit up as prices soared to record highs amid powerful rally in global bullion trade. Per Tola price of gold jumped by Rs5,900, reaching Rs435,762 in the local market.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows 10 grams of gold also saw a major leap, climbing Rs5,065 to settle at Rs373,595.

Gold Prices Today

Category Price Change New Price Per Tola Gold +5,900 435,762 10 Grams Gold +5,065 373,595

Earlier in the day, the per tola rate had already spiked to Rs429,862 after gaining Rs7,400, signaling strong upward pressure in local demand and international pricing.

The global market echoed the same bullish sentiment. As per APGJSA data, international gold prices surged by $59, touching $4,134 per ounce, sharp rally that drove traders worldwide toward the safe-haven metal.

Silver prices weren’t left behind either, with the per tola rate jumping Rs144 to close at Rs5,353, reflecting the overall surge in precious metals.

Meanwhile, on the global stage, gold hit its highest level in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, boosted by growing expectations of another US Federal Reserve rate cut in December and hopes of a breakthrough in ending the US government shutdown.