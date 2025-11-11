Sindh imposes Section 144 for one month

KARACHI – The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 across the province for one month, under which all types of public gatherings, rallies, processions, and protests will be banned.

A notification for the enforcement of Section 144 has been issued by the Home Department, stating that any violation of the ban will lead to legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The Home Department has sent the notification to all commissioners, DIGs, SSPs, deputy commissioners, as well as to the chief secretary, the principal secretaries to the chief minister and governor of Sindh, and the DG Rangers, recommending strict action against any violations.

According to the notification, the restrictions under Section 144 will take immediate effect and remain in force for one month.

The Home Department stated that the decision was made in view of increasing political activities and protests in the province, and to maintain law and order.