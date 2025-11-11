Politics is not my cup of tea, says Shahid Afridi

Former national cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi, popularly known as Lala, once again left his fans puzzled after giving an ambiguous answer regarding his entry into politics.

Speaking to journalists in London, Afridi said, “I don’t want to enter politics; please pray that I remain firm on this decision.”

He revealed that he was once ready to join a political party, but six years ago, certain incidents changed his mind about politics.

Afridi added, “Politics is not my cup of tea, and I have no desire to get involved in it.”

When asked further, he said, “Please pray that Allah keeps me steadfast in my decision not to enter politics. That’s my intention, but only Allah knows what the future holds.”

During the interview, when asked about Imran Khan, Afridi responded by chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” and also praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s performance.

It is worth mentioning that this conversation took place during Afridi’s recent visit to London.