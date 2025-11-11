Kubra Khan, Gohar Rashid’s video goes viral

The famous pair of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rashid, made headlines once again after videos of them surfaced, sparking discussions about the actors who had been out of the public eye for months.

According to reports, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rashid attended a wedding event, where Kubra was seen enjoying herself and having fun with her husband.

In one video, Kubra and Gohar are seated on the floor in front of the bride and groom, with Kubra dancing and playfully gesturing towards her husband.

In the short video, Kubra also leans in close to Gohar Rashid and kisses him on the cheek.

After this video went viral, social media users praised the couple once again, though one user commented, “Kubra Khan’s drama never ends.”