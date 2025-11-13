Gold Rate Today in Pakistan | Per Tola Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi – 13 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed slight dip amid slowdown in international bullion trading. Per Tola gold prices dropped remained at Rs434,762 while rate for 10 grams of gold stayed at Rs372,738.

Gold Price Update

City Price (Per Tola) Karachi Rs434,762 Lahore Rs434,762 Islamabad Rs434,762 Peshawar Rs434,762 Quetta Rs434,762 Sialkot Rs434,762 Hyderabad Rs434,762 Faisalabad Rs434,762

In the international market, the value of gold bullion slipped by USD10 per ounce, reaching $4,124. Meanwhile, silver prices in the global market showed a modest increase of USD1, trading at USD52 per ounce.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Back home, silver prices continued to rise in the local market. The price of silver per tola climbed by Rs81 to reach Rs5,434, while the rate for 10 grams rose by Rs69, settling at Rs4,658.