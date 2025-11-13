Latest

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound Open Market Forex Rates – 13 Nov 2025

By Staff Reporter
8:55 am | Nov 13, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against major foreign currencies, with slight variations observed in open market exchange rates.

As of Thursday, US Dollar stayed at Rs281.65 for buying and Rs281.85 for selling, showing minimal movement compared to the previous session. Euro stood at Rs332.20 for buying and Rs335.70 for selling, while UK Pound was quoted at Rs381.20 and Rs384.20, respectively.

UAE Dirham was being traded at Rs76.95 for buying and Rs77.95 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal recorded Rs75.65 and Rs76.25, respectively.

Other notable currencies included the Kuwaiti Dinar, which remained one of the strongest, trading at Rs914.20 for buying and Rs923.20 for selling, and the Bahraini Dinar at Rs747.20 and Rs754.70. The Omani Riyal also held firm at Rs731.60 and Rs739.10.

Australian Dollar was available at Rs185.60 (buying) and Rs190.60 (selling), while Canadian Dollar traded at Rs205.85 and Rs212.85, respectively. Chinese Yuan stood at Rs39.05 and Rs39.45, and the Indian Rupee remained steady at Rs3.09 and Rs3.18.

Currency Buying  Selling 
US Dollar 281.65 281.85
Euro 332.20 335.70
UK Pound Sterling 381.20 384.20
U.A.E. Dirham 76.95 77.95
Saudi Riyal 75.65 76.25
Australian Dollar 185.60 190.60
Bahrain Dinar 747.20 754.70
Canadian Dollar 205.85 212.85
Chinese Yuan 39.05 39.45
Danish Krone 43.05 43.45
Hong Kong Dollar 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee 3.09 3.18
Japanese Yen 1.8768 1.9768
Kuwaiti Dinar 914.20 923.20
Malaysian Ringgit 66.65 67.25
New Zealand Dollar 156.10 158.10
Norwegian Krone 27.35 27.65
Omani Riyal 731.60 739.10
Qatari Riyal 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar 217.30 222.10
Swedish Krona 29.15 29.45
Swiss Franc 346.00 348.75
Thai Baht 8.50 8.65
 
Staff Reporter

Related News

Search now