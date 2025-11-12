Latest

Gold & Silver

Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 12 November 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Nov 12, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Hitting 3 Lac Rupees Per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices touched new highs in local and international markets, driven by a surge in global bullion rates that crossed the $4,100-per-ounce threshold.

In Pakistan, price of gold in Pakistan jumped by Rs 5,900 per tola, reaching Rs 435,752, while the rate for 10 grams increased by Rs 5,065 to settle at Rs 373,595.

Gold Price Update

City Gold Price (Per Tola)
Karachi 435,752
Lahore 435,752
Islamabad 435,752
Peshawar 435,752
Quetta 435,752
Sialkot 435,752
Hyderabad 435,752
Faisalabad 435,752

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $59 per ounce, hitting $4,134, whereas silver also posted gains, rising by $1.44 to $51 per ounce.

Following the international trend, domestic silver prices recorded notable increases as well. Silver rose by Rs 144 per tola and Rs 124 per 10 grams, bringing the rates to Rs 5,353 and Rs 4,589, respectively.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now