Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 12 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices touched new highs in local and international markets, driven by a surge in global bullion rates that crossed the $4,100-per-ounce threshold.

In Pakistan, price of gold in Pakistan jumped by Rs 5,900 per tola, reaching Rs 435,752, while the rate for 10 grams increased by Rs 5,065 to settle at Rs 373,595.

Gold Price Update

City Gold Price (Per Tola) Karachi 435,752 Lahore 435,752 Islamabad 435,752 Peshawar 435,752 Quetta 435,752 Sialkot 435,752 Hyderabad 435,752 Faisalabad 435,752

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $59 per ounce, hitting $4,134, whereas silver also posted gains, rising by $1.44 to $51 per ounce.

Following the international trend, domestic silver prices recorded notable increases as well. Silver rose by Rs 144 per tola and Rs 124 per 10 grams, bringing the rates to Rs 5,353 and Rs 4,589, respectively.