Us Stops Minting Penny After 232 Years To Cut Costs

WASHINGTON – The United States has officially ended the production of the penny, a coin that has been in circulation for 232 years.

This move follows a decision by the US Treasury and President Donald Trump to discontinue the minting of the one-cent coin.

Retailers across the country are now facing challenges in adjusting to the new system. Many stores, gas stations, and fast food chains are trying to manage transactions without the penny, while avoiding upsetting customers.

To adapt to the change, major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Kroger are encouraging customers to bring exact change or switch to digital payments.

The decision to stop producing the penny is aimed at reducing costs associated with its production, which has long been a subject of debate due to the high cost of manufacturing the small coin relative to its value.

As the US moves away from the penny, businesses and consumers will need to adjust to the shift in currency handling.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump officially ended the longest government shutdown in US history by signing a major funding bill in the Oval Office.

In a statement, Trump said the country has never been in better shape, calling the moment “a great day” as reporters were swiftly escorted out. The historic 43-day shutdown, which eclipsed the previous 35-day record from Trump’s first term, had left hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay.

The new law not only reopens the government but guarantees back pay for those affected, restores funding for federal agencies and programs, and signals the return of normal operations, though recovery will take time.