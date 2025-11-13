PTA commences licensing of VPN service providers under CVAS Data regime

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has commenced the licensing of Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers under the reinstated Class Value Added Services (CVAS-Data) licensing regime.

This initiative aims to streamline the provision of secure and lawful VPN services in Pakistan while ensuring compliance with national regulations and data security standards.

In this regard, PTA has granted Class Licenses to several companies, including Alpha 3 Cubic (Pvt.) Ltd. (Steer Lucid), Zettabyte (Pvt.) Ltd. (Crest VPN), Nexilium Tech (SMC-PVt.) Ltd. (Kestrel VPN), UKI Conic Solutions (SMC-Pvt) Ltd. (QuiXure VPN), and Vision Tech 360 (Pvt.) Ltd. (Kryptonyme VPN).

These licensees are authorized to offer VPN services to individuals and organizations for legitimate and lawful purposes.

Users may now conveniently obtain VPN services directly from these licensed providers without the need to approach PTA for separate VPN registration of their IP addresses or mobile numbers.

This measure is aimed at promoting regulatory facilitation, user convenience, and enhanced cybersecurity across Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.