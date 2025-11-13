Punjab approves seven-year sentence for assault on police officials

LAHORE – The Punjab government has approved a new law that mandates a prison sentence of up to seven years for individuals involved in physical assault against police officers.

This new provision will be incorporated into the existing Anti-Riot Act, which was originally passed in 2016 under the name “The Punjab Prohibition of Rioting and Anti-Terrorism Ordinance”.

The amendment is aimed at providing additional protection to police officers, following an increase in incidents where law enforcement personnel were attacked by violent mobs.

Under the proposed amendment, individuals who assault police officers will face a sentence of up to seven years in prison, along with a fine of Rs500,000.

If the fine is not paid, the sentence could be extended by an additional year. The government claims this amendment will act as a deterrent and strengthen the resolve of police officers, who have faced increasing resistance and violence in recent years.

The original Anti-Riot Act was designed to prevent terrorism, sectarian violence, and mob resistance.

It works in conjunction with the Pakistan federal Anti-Terrorism Act, which has been in place since 1997. Although similar laws already exist under Pakistan’s Penal Code, such as Section 353, which imposes penalties for obstructing or threatening public servants, and Section 332, which deals with attacks on public officials, this new law specifically targets violence against police officers in the context of riots. Under the 2014 “Protection of Pakistan Act”, attacks on officers are categorized as terrorism and can result in up to 10 years in prison.

Legal experts argue that while these laws have been in place, they have not always been effective due to evidence issues and judicial delays.

This new amendment to the Anti-Riot Act will classify attacks on police officers as a “special offense,” which will allow for faster legal action and harsher penalties, setting a precedent in Pakistan’s legal history.

Recent reports from the Punjab Police revealed that in the first 10 months of 2025, 47 police officers were injured in mob attacks, and five of them lost their lives. The government aims to curb this growing trend of violence against law enforcement with this amendment.