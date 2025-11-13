From Parking Violations to Driving Without Helmet, Punjab fines drivers up to Rs20,000

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab continues to tighten noose around those flouting traffic rules and now Punjab government has revised Motor Vehicle Act, introducing massive fines on wide range of traffic violations.

Drivers who break traffic rules could now face some of the harshest penalties ever seen in the region. As part of Punjan, especially Lahore is facing massive smog crisis, polluting the air will not go unpunished and bikes emitting smoke face fines of Rs5,000, Rs. 10,000 for cars and jeepss Rs15,000 and Rs. 20,000 for trucks and commercial vehicles.

Parking in no-parking zones or dumping garbage from moving vehicles will now also trigger fines of Rs2,000 for motorcycles, Rs10,000 for cars and jeeps, Rs15,000 for PSVs, and Rs. 20,000 for HTVs.

Driving without a seatbelt is now a costly mistake, with penalties set at Rs10,000 for cars and jeeps, Rs. 15,000 for PSVs, and Rs. 20,000 for Heavy vehciles drivers. Underage driving attracts highest fines, Rs. 25,000 for motorcycles, Rs30,000 for cars and jeeps, Rs. 50,000 for PSVs, and a staggering Rs. 1,00,000 for HTVs.

Punjab New Traffic Fines

Violation Motorcycles Cars & Jeeps PSVs HTVs Smoke emission Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 Parking in no-parking zones Rs. 2,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 Throwing garbage Rs. 2,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 Driving without a seatbelt — Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 Underage driving Rs. 25,000 Rs. 30,000 Rs. 50,000 Rs. 1,00,000 Using phone while driving Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 Bike with more than 2 riders Rs. 5,000 — — — Parking on footpaths Rs. 2,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000

Using mobile phone while driving carries fines of Rs5,000 for bikes, Rs. 10,000 for cars and jeeps, Rs. 15,000 for PSVs, and Rs. 20,000 for HTVs.

Bikes carrying more than two passengers will be fined Rs5,000, and vehicles obstructing main roads or parking on footpaths face Rs. 2,000 for motorcycles, Rs. 10,000 for cars and jeeps, Rs. 15,000 for PSVs, and Rs. 20,000 for HTVs.

The new fines aim to promote responsible driving, strengthen road discipline, and drastically reduce traffic accidents across Punjab. Drivers are being warned: it’s time to buckle up, obey traffic rules, and stay off your phone, or face the heavy penalties.