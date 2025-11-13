Khanewal man arrested for using mosque loudspeaker to announce child’s birth

KHANEWAL – Police have arrested a man for making an announcement about the birth of a child using the loudspeaker of a mosque in an area of Khanewal.

The incident took place in Chhab Kalan area where the suspect, identified as Tasawur, was arrested for violating the Sound Act when he used loudspeakers to make the public announcement.

Authorities took swift action, apprehending him for disturbing public peace and registering a case under the Sound Act.

Police officials confirmed that a formal complaint has been filed against him for the violation of the sound regulations, which prohibit the use of loudspeakers without prior permission.

The incident highlights the enforcement of noise control measures and regulations in public spaces.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made a significant move to reinforce the Loudspeaker Act as part of its broader strategy to ensure peace and maintain law and order across the province.

The decision was taken during the seventh consecutive high-level security meeting, which was focused on fostering stability, promoting interfaith harmony, and addressing growing concerns of sectarian tensions and extremist rhetoric.

As per the new directives, the provincial administration is set to take strong action against hate speech and any form of incitement to violence that occurs through loudspeakers or social media platforms. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz clarified that while religious practices will not be restricted, any efforts to spread division or radicalism will be strictly dealt with in accordance with the law.

This initiative, designed to curb sectarian violence, will be implemented in various districts, with Kharian already enforcing a similar measure. In Kharian, the use of loudspeakers is limited to prayer calls and Friday sermons, ensuring that religious gatherings do not become platforms for inflammatory messaging.