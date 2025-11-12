Beware: These VPN Apps are secretly stealing your Banking Info, Personal Data

ISLAMABAD – VPN usage surged across Pakistan and other parts of the world, as internet users scramble to bypass new restrictions on online content.

What started as a simple tool for privacy has now become a trap as malicious apps disguised as VPNs are quietly stealing passwords, banking details, and private messages from unsuspecting users.

Amid multiple complaints, Google sounded alarm worldwide as a wave of malicious VPN apps is exploiting the growing demand for online privacy, tricking users into thinking their data is safe while secretly siphoning sensitive personal and financial information.

According to Google’s November 2025 Fraud and Scams Advisory, fake VPNs impersonate trusted brands or lure users with slick advertising. Once installed, they quietly unleash spyware, stealing passwords, banking details, private messages, and even browsing histories.

Google’s VP Trust and Safety Laurie Richardson warned that these apps may perform basic VPN functions, making them appear legitimate, but in the backend, they are collecting critical data. Some apps are even install banking trojans and remote access tools to monitor activity.

Google urges users to only download VPNs from verified sources like the Play Store and to avoid free apps that request excessive permissions, such as access to contacts or messages.

Top Safe VPNs for Android users