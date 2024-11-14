Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

New VPN registration rules and fees revealed by PTA

New Vpn Registration Rules And Fees Revealed By Pta

In a continued effort to regulate internet usage and control access to virtual private networks (VPNs), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has shared important updates regarding the registration process for VPNs and IP whitelisting, especially targeting freelancers, call centers, and businesses.

In recent months, Pakistani authorities have ramped up their efforts to block and monitor over two dozen VPN services, a move aimed at curbing the misuse of VPNs for illegal activities. This crackdown has led to growing concerns among professionals who rely on VPNs for secure internet access, such as freelancers and businesses.

In response, the PTA has simplified the registration process for VPN connections and IP whitelisting. These updates are designed to support individuals and organizations who need access to VPNs for legitimate purposes, such as secure communication, online work, or video conferencing.

Updated VPN Registration Process

The PTA has divided the VPN registration process into four distinct categories, each with specific requirements. These categories are aimed at businesses, freelancers, call centers, and those using VPNs for video conferencing.

1. For Companies

Businesses can register VPN connections to ensure secure internet access.

Required Documents:

CNIC of the applicant
Company registration documents
Proof of tax status

2. For Freelancers

Freelancers can register by providing an authentication letter from their employer.

Required Documents:

CNIC of the freelancer
Employer’s authentication letter

3. For Call Centers

Call centers can whitelist their IP addresses to improve security and functionality.

Required Documents:

CNIC of the applicant
Tax status proof
Call Center Registration Certificate from the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB)
Payment for whitelisting 5 or more IPs

4. For Video Conferencing

Companies and organizations using VPNs for video conferencing can whitelist IPs to ensure smooth communication.

Required Documents:

CNIC of the applicant
Company registration letter
Payment for whitelisting 5 or more IPs
Online Registration Process

To register a VPN or apply for IP whitelisting, individuals or businesses must visit the PTA’s online portal. The portal allows users to apply for registration or request IP whitelisting by submitting the required documentation electronically.

VPN Registration Fee

One key update from the PTA is that there is no fee for registering a VPN. However, a fee is charged for whitelisting 5 or more IP addresses. This distinction ensures that businesses, call centers, and freelancers who need to secure their internet connections can do so without incurring significant costs.

The updates from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority are aimed at easing the process for legitimate users of VPNs, including businesses and freelancers, while continuing the crackdown on unauthorized use. With the new procedures in place, users can expect a more streamlined approach to securing their internet access, while ensuring compliance with the country’s regulations.

By offering a clear and accessible registration process, the PTA aims to create a safer and more regulated digital environment in Pakistan.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 14 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.8 279.5
Euro EUR 292.85 295.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.45 354.95
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 183.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.16 202.56
Chinese Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 312.3 315.1
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search