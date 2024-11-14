Severe fog closes M2 motorway from Islamabad to Kot Momin

The M2 motorway from Islamabad to Kot Momin has been closed to all traffic due to severe fog, as announced by the Motorway Police. The closure affects the section of the motorway leading towards Lahore, where visibility has drastically reduced, making it unsafe for vehicles to pass.

According to the Motorway Police, the dense fog created hazardous driving conditions, leading to the decision to shut down the motorway for safety reasons. Authorities have urged travelers to avoid the affected route and use alternative roads until the weather improves.

Motorway officials are monitoring the situation closely, and the closure will remain in effect until visibility improves to a safe level. Drivers are advised to stay updated on road conditions and follow all traffic advisories to ensure their safety.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges posed by weather-related disruptions, which frequently impact road safety during the winter months in Pakistan.