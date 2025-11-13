Netizens shocked as man found sleeping inside Flyover Pillar in Viral Video

BANGALORE – A video of a man sleeping inside a narrow pillar of a flyover at Jalahalli Cross in Bangalore has gone viral, leaving social media users both concerned and baffled.

Eyewitnesses say the man had been resting in an extremely confined space for quite some time, seemingly unconcerned to the growing crowd and noise. The audacity and precision required to reach the tiny pillar left many questioning how he even managed to get inside.

The clip even sparked debate online as some users have pointed to the city’s growing homelessness crisis and lack of proper shelters, suggesting that the man’s daring choice of resting spot highlights deeper social issues. Others speculated that he may have been a construction worker taking a break after working on the flyover, while a few wondered if it was a deliberate stunt designed to shock the public.

One user said, If this man needs help, we should find ways to assist him. But if this is just a stunt, he must be behind bars.

The viral video also raised questions about public safety, given the risks associated with sleeping in such a precarious location inside a busy city.

Authorities were promptly alerted after the video gained traction. Bangalore Traffic Police instructed Peenya Police Station to investigate the matter and ensure the safety of the individual involved.