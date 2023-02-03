Pakistani cricketers, celebs grace Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani fast pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as he tied the knot today.
The 22-year-old cricketer is now the son-in-law of legendary cricketer and former Pakistani team's captain — Shahid Afridi. Married to Ansha Afridi, the star couple of cricket world is gathering congratulatory messages from their millions of fans.
The star-studded affair, with many of Afridi's team mates, is the highlight of today. Held in Karachi, the Nikkah ceremony looked something straight out of a fairytale.
Cricketers including skipper Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hafeez, and many more prominent faces graced the luxurious ceremony. Revered Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui was also in attendance.
Chalo kuch tu dekhny ko mila #ShaheenShahAfridi nikkah pic.twitter.com/117GNITg96— Rifat (@RifatAziz15) February 3, 2023
SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI & HIS CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM !!????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/Izh1Xg0UnS— Irha???????? (@___irhaa) February 3, 2023
Shaheen Shah Afridi Nikahfied with Daughter of Shahid Afridi ..
congratulations to both family’s and many prayer’s for couple .. pic.twitter.com/ieddSrXpRP— Nawaz ???????? (@Rnawaz31888) February 3, 2023
Everyone is looking so Handsome ????♥️#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/EKGPnmmXVM— Shaharyar Ejaz ???? (@SharyOfficial) February 3, 2023
Prayers for you my baby brother @iShaheenAfridi. May you and your wife be the source of happiness and joy for each other, Ameen. #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/VL7Wp7x6uR— Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) February 3, 2023
Shahid Afridi with Muhammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan And other Pakistani stars at the nikkah ceremony. Ma Sha Allah ????♥️
#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/RQ7b7qLTgJ— Shaharyar Ejaz ???? (@SharyOfficial) February 3, 2023
Pakistani cricketers grace Shaheen Afridi's wedding #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/38Z5qraPsv— Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 3, 2023
Shaheen Shah Afridi got nikkahfied to the daughter of Shahid Afridi. ⚡️❤️@SAfridiOfficial #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/N75ZiRcbh0— Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) February 3, 2023
Pakistani cricketers bless Shaheen Shah Afridi at his wedding ????#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/KeQlNBYxwM— Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) February 3, 2023
Shahid Afridi on the venue of his daughter’s wedding with Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen has got the coolest father in law , MashaaAllah! ❤️#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/lyqFXql6em— Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) February 3, 2023
Congratulations Super Star @iShaheenAfridi on your Nikah Ceremony... Masha Allah ????????????❤️????????????
اللہ کریم آپ دونوں کو اتفاق اور محبت سے رہنا نصیب فرمائے آمین ثم آمین#ShaheenShahAfridi #anshaafridi pic.twitter.com/zJgKXZwPs2— Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) February 3, 2023
Boys Squad at the Nikkah ceremony of Shaheen Shah Afridi.⚡️#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/bFbsRPBb4L— Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) February 3, 2023
Shahid Afridi’s smile says it all, MashaaAllah congratulations to Shaheen Shah Afridi on getting married to Lala’s daughter Ansha Afridi.❤️#ShaheenShahAfridi @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/vfspnDzr3v— Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) February 3, 2023
The couple announced their engagement two years back. While the Rukhsati ceremony will take place later, all the Nikkah nuptials were held in accordance with the families' traditions.
Afridi isn't the only one starting a new chapter in his life, other Pakistani cricketers have also tied the knot. In December last year, Haris Rauf tied the knot with his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik, while on January 20, 2023, opening batter Shan Masood got married to Nische Khan.
Following Afridi's Nikkah, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan’s Baraat and Walima functions will reportedly be held on Feb 9 and 10 in Islamabad.
