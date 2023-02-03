Search

Pakistani cricketers, celebs grace Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah ceremony

Web Desk 07:07 PM | 3 Feb, 2023
Pakistani cricketers, celebs grace Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah ceremony
Congratulations are in order for Pakistani fast pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as he tied the knot today.

The 22-year-old cricketer is now the son-in-law of legendary cricketer and former Pakistani team's captain — Shahid Afridi. Married to Ansha Afridi, the star couple of cricket world is gathering congratulatory messages from their millions of fans.

The star-studded affair, with many of Afridi's team mates, is the highlight of today. Held in Karachi, the Nikkah ceremony looked something straight out of a fairytale.

Cricketers including skipper Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hafeez, and many more prominent faces graced the luxurious ceremony. Revered Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui was also in attendance. 

The couple announced their engagement two years back. While the Rukhsati ceremony will take place later, all the Nikkah nuptials were held in accordance with the families' traditions.

Afridi isn't the only one starting a new chapter in his life, other Pakistani cricketers have also tied the knot. In December last year, Haris Rauf tied the knot with his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik, while on January 20, 2023, opening batter Shan Masood got married to Nische Khan.

Following Afridi's Nikkah, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan’s Baraat and Walima functions will reportedly be held on Feb 9 and 10 in Islamabad.

Shaheen Shah Afridi ties the knot with Ansha Afridi in Karachi

