Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Babar Azam makes another record in T20 cricket!

Web Desk
08:45 PM | 21 Apr, 2024
Babar Azam makes another record in T20 cricket!
Source: File photo

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has become the highest scoring captain in the T20 Internationals. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

08:45 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Babar Azam makes another record in T20 cricket!

07:18 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in third T20I 

12:42 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Pakistani fighter Shahzain Rindh earns Salman Khan's appreciation ...

10:19 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan sets new T20 record, surpasses Babar Azam, Kohli

09:38 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s Shahzaib Rindh beats India’s Rana Singh 2-1 in Karate ...

07:35 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Injured Azam Khan ruled out of New Zealand T20I series 

Sports

06:08 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Match Timings, Live Score and Live ...

04:19 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar creates history 

10:01 AM | 20 Apr, 2024

PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand in second T20I

05:58 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan likely to become vice-captain of Pakistan team

Advertisement

Latest

08:45 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Babar Azam makes another record in T20 cricket!

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 21, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: