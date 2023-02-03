‘Meant no disrespect to Pashtun culture,’ Pakistan envoy to UN clarifies comments on women education in Afghanistan

NEW YORK – Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Munir Akram has clarified his recent remarks wherein he equated the ban on women education in Afghanistan with the Pashtun culture.
The clarification came a couple of days after Akram faced backlash for his remarks he made during a briefing at UN in New York on Wednesday.
“The restrictions that have been put by the Afghan interim government, flow not so much from a religious perspective as from a peculiar cultural perspective of the Pashtun culture, which requires women to be kept at home,” he remarked during the briefing. “And this is a peculiar, distinctive cultural reality of Afghanistan which has not changed for hundreds of years.”
The comments drew flak from Pakhtuns and human rights with some calling them an insult to the Pashtun culture.
Responding to the criticism, the senior diplomat said he did not intend to disrespect the Pashtun culture and hurt sentiments of anyone. He clarified that he had referred to the a peculiar perspective.
“There was no disrespect meant to the Pushtun culture which is highly progressive and deserves all respect across the world,” he was quoted as saying by the state-owned news agency.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|272.25
|273.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297.32
|297.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|333.31
|333.61
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
