Junior national tennis championship: Mahatir, Ahtesham in finals

LAHORE – Mahatir Muhammad and Ahtesham Humayun have reached the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 boys U-18 singles and doubles final after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.
In the boys U-18 semifinals, Mahatir Muhammad beat M Salaar 6-3, 6-3 while Ahtesham Humayun beat Asad Zaman 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. In the boys U-18 doubles semifinals, Mahatir Muhammad/Asad Zaman beat M Sohaan Noor/Waleed Humayun 6-1, 6-1 while Ahtesham Humayun/Salaar beat Hamza Jawad/Hassan Ali 6-4, 6-2.
In the boys U-16 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat M Salaar 6-3, 6-3 while Ahtesham Humayun beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-4. In the boys U-14 semifinals, Amir Mazari beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-3, 6-3 while Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Abdur Rehman 6-0, 6-0.
In the boys U-14 doubles semifinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan/Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Razik Sultan/Haziq Areejo 4-1, 4-1 while Amir Mazari/Nabeel Qayum beat M Uzair/Arsalan 4-2, 4-1.
In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Abdur Rehman beat M Shayan Afridi 5-3, 5-3 and Razik Sultan beat M Junaid 4-1, 4-1. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, Hajra/Abdur Rehman beat M Ibrahim Hussain Gill/Bismel Zia 4-1, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Hajra/Abdur Rehman beat M Ibrahim Hussain Gill/Bismel Zia 4-1, 4-0.
On Saturday (February 3), all finals will be played. Col Mukhtar Ahmed (R) Sr Manager (Admin & Purchases) Millat Tractors Ltd, will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest while tennis players, their families and tennis lovers will also be present on the occasion.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|272.25
|273.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297.32
|297.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|333.31
|333.61
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
