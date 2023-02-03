Search

Junior national tennis championship: Mahatir, Ahtesham in finals

Web Desk 08:03 PM | 3 Feb, 2023
Junior national tennis championship: Mahatir, Ahtesham in finals
Source: Abdur Rehman plays a shot against Shayan Afridi during U-12 semifinals.

LAHORE – Mahatir Muhammad and Ahtesham Humayun have reached the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 boys U-18 singles and doubles final after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.  

In the boys U-18 semifinals, Mahatir Muhammad beat M Salaar 6-3, 6-3 while Ahtesham Humayun beat Asad Zaman 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. In the boys U-18 doubles semifinals, Mahatir Muhammad/Asad Zaman beat M Sohaan Noor/Waleed Humayun 6-1, 6-1 while Ahtesham Humayun/Salaar beat Hamza Jawad/Hassan Ali 6-4, 6-2.  

In the boys U-16 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat M Salaar 6-3, 6-3 while Ahtesham Humayun beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-4. In the boys U-14 semifinals, Amir Mazari beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-3, 6-3 while Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Abdur Rehman 6-0, 6-0.  

In the boys U-14 doubles semifinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan/Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Razik Sultan/Haziq Areejo 4-1, 4-1 while Amir Mazari/Nabeel Qayum beat M Uzair/Arsalan 4-2, 4-1.  

In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Abdur Rehman beat M Shayan Afridi 5-3, 5-3 and Razik Sultan beat M Junaid 4-1, 4-1. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, Hajra/Abdur Rehman beat M Ibrahim Hussain Gill/Bismel Zia 4-1, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Hajra/Abdur Rehman beat M Ibrahim Hussain Gill/Bismel Zia 4-1, 4-0.  

On Saturday (February 3), all finals will be played. Col Mukhtar Ahmed (R) Sr Manager (Admin & Purchases) Millat Tractors Ltd, will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest while tennis players, their families and tennis lovers will also be present on the occasion.  

