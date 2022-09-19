Pakistan's T20 World Cup jersey leaked before official launch

LAHORE – Images of Pakistan’s official jersey for T20 World Cup got leaked hours before its official release.

A few images leaked on social media with Babar Azam wearing the new kit. The design of the new kit is inspired by thunder, which is depicted in the shirt through light green lines running across the torso. The main base of the kit is dark green with different shades of green running across the shirt.

Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) launched the new official kit which the Babar Azam-led side will don for the mega-event.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥!



Presenting the official Pakistan T20I Thunder Jersey'22 ⚡



Order the official 🇵🇰 shirt now at https://t.co/A91XbZsSbJ#GreenThunder pic.twitter.com/BX5bdspqt1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2022

Pakistan's @T20WorldCup jersey 🇵🇰👕⚡



Describe our kit with an emoji 👇



Order the official jersey at https://t.co/A91XbZsSbJ#GreenThunder pic.twitter.com/IPoAE8BXx0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2022

The PCB tried to create hype around their jersey and stirred curiosity among its fans but the leaked images ruined all the plans.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played from 16 October to 13 November 2022. The cities of Melbourne, Geelong, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide will host 45 matches of the T20 World Cup 2022.