08:42 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
Trophy for PAKvENG T20I series unveiled ahead of first match
Source: PCB (Twitter)
LAHORE – The trophy for the T20I series between Pakistan and England was unveiled at National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

The captains for both the teams – Pakistan’s Babar Azam and England’s Jos Buttler– were present at the unveiling ceremony.

The first match of the series will be played in Karachi tomorrow (Tuesday). This will be English team’s first match on Pakistani soil in 17 years.

Sindh capital will host the first four games between September 20 to 25, and the remaining matches will be played in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

England announced T20 squad including Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, and Mark Wood.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the national squad for the historic T20I series against England, dropping opener Fakhar Zaman.

The Pakistan squad includes Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

