Wedding bells ring for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

The wedding of Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is one of the much-awaited announcements that fans have been waiting eagerly for. It appears the preparations for the big day have started.

The star-studded event does have a connection to Shah Rukh Khan, as SRK's former bodyguard Yaseen will reportedly be in charge of security. Expect a lavish, high-security celebration, as is typical for recent Bollywood weddings. Confirmed guests include Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra.

Famous photographer Viral Bhayani has added fuel to the fire, announcing that his team is heading to Jaisalmer to cover Advani and Malhotra's wedding. They will arrive tomorrow and take a jeep to the wedding location. One team will remain at Jodhpur airport just in case any guests arrive by plane. Although Bhayani is uncertain about what they will find, he and his team are ready to brave the cold weather and do their best to capture the events.

He notes that most images are typically posted by the stars themselves, so they will simply wait and observe. The wedding is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 6 at the Suryagarh Palace. The guests will have the opportunity to experience the rich culture of Rajasthan at the wedding of the star couple.

The lovebirds have worked together on one film, the 2020s hit war drama Shershah. The film was released on Prime Video, amid the pandemic.

Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. She will next star in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Sidharth’s last film was the Netflix release Mission Majnu. He will next star in Yodha, alongside Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani.