'Something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow,' Sidharth Malhotra says in latest post

Bollywood's handsome hunk, Sidharth Malhotra, has a knack for stealing the limelight with his effervescent personality, acting prowess and charm.

The Student of the Year famed actor, who is considered one of the A-list actors in the Indian film industry, recently posted a cryptic Instagram post that put the internet into a frenzy. Wondering what the Kapoor and Sons actor is hiding in store, social media users are way beyond anticipated.

Taking it to the picture-sharing application, the Baar Baar Dekho star shared an image that had "I have a bold announcement to make" written on it.

The Mission Majnu star captioned the post, ”Something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow!”

Fans of the SherShaah actor flooded the comments section assuming that the 38-year-old would be making an announcement about his marriage to Kiara Advani.

On the work front, Malhotra is currently basking in the success of his latest offering, Mission Majnu. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force opposite Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.