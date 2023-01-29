Search

Lifestyle

'Something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow,' Sidharth Malhotra says in latest post

Noor Fatima 09:46 PM | 29 Jan, 2023
'Something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow,' Sidharth Malhotra says in latest post
Source: Siddharth Malhotra (Instagram)

Bollywood's handsome hunk, Sidharth Malhotra, has a knack for stealing the limelight with his effervescent personality, acting prowess and charm.

The Student of the Year famed actor, who is considered one of the A-list actors in the Indian film industry, recently posted a cryptic Instagram post that put the internet into a frenzy. Wondering what the Kapoor and Sons actor is hiding in store, social media users are way beyond anticipated.    

Taking it to the picture-sharing application, the Baar Baar Dekho star shared an image that had "I have a bold announcement to make" written on it. 

The Mission Majnu star captioned the post, ”Something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow!”

Fans of the SherShaah actor flooded the comments section assuming that the 38-year-old would be making an announcement about his marriage to Kiara Advani.

On the work front, Malhotra is currently basking in the success of his latest offering, Mission Majnu. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force opposite Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Mission Majnu – Sidharth Malhotra trolled for cringy stereotypes in 'spy thriller'

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Hira Umer’s new bold photos and reel set temperature soaring

03:00 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Ushna Shah rants on petrol shortage, blackouts and Twitterati just can’t handle it

02:13 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Esra Bilgic’s new bold photoshoot sets internet on fire

01:26 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

'I've recited Kalma and it's my duty to offer prayers," says Rakhi Sawant

10:38 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Shaista Lodhi shares details about skincare treatments and much more [DP Exclusive]

11:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Kiran Ashfaque wins hearts with latest pictures

04:44 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Adam Zampa is a fantastic addition to our side,' says Dubai ...

10:13 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 January 2023

07:45 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Karachi PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Islamabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Peshawar PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Quetta PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sialkot PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Attock PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujranwala PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Jehlum PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Multan PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Bahawalpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujrat PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nawabshah PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Chakwal PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Hyderabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nowshehra PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sargodha PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Faisalabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Mirpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: