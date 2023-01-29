Search

Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar sets temperature soaring in dress designed by Pakistani designer

Web Desk 10:43 PM | 29 Jan, 2023
Source: farazmanan/Instagram

Indian showbiz stars seem to be in love with Pakistani fashion as designer Faraz Manan has become the go-to couturier for the B. Town stars.

From dancing queen Madhuri Dixit to late Indian actor Sridevi, young diva Kiara Advani and even superstar Shah Rukh Khan chose the dresses designed by Faraz Manan.

The leading fashion designer, who transcends borders -- especially with archrival India, is known for his work in his hometown as he had muses from Lollywood like Mahira Khan.

Known for designs worn by international artists, this time Faraz Manan designed a steamy see-through outfit for Lust Stories star Bhumi Pednekar.

The pictures shared by the official handle of the Pakistani artist show Bhumi oozing oomph in the black dress, flaunting her toned body. The clicks soon went viral on social media, garnering praise for Faran Manan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FARAZ MANAN (@farazmanan)

The noted designer has attracted Hocane sisters, Saudi Shaikhs, the Al-Thani royal family of Qatar and Pakistan’s millionaires in the last 15 years. Check some of his works below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FARAZ MANAN (@farazmanan)

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

