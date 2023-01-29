‘Adam Zampa is a fantastic addition to our side,' says Dubai Capitals' Sikandar Raza

Dubai — The Dubai Capitals will be looking to get back into winning ways when they take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The Capitals played their heart out against Desert Vipers on Saturday, but unfortunately, went down by 12 runs in the game.
Speaking about their previous match, Dubai Capitals' all-rounder Sikandar Raza said, "The Desert Vipers bowled really well. Tom Curran and Matheesha Pathirana finished the innings off very well. However, destiny is in our own hands. We have to win three out of three or at least two out of three to qualify for the playoffs. Sometimes the team which has its back against the wall tends to do great things."
Raza added that the team will look to improve on all three departments of the game in their next encounter, "The teams at the DP World ILT20 are very evenly matched. Anything can happen on the day. We are looking to put up a better performance in all three departments of the game against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders."
When asked about the inclusion of Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa to the Dubai Capitals side, Raza said, "Adam Zampa is a world-class bowler. He's a highly rated and experienced player. His addition to the squad is certainly going to help the Dubai Capitals. I enjoyed bowling with him during our match against the Desert Vipers. I am sure he will continue to make an impact on the team."
Raza also spoke about his conversations with former India player Yusuf Pathan, "I have enjoyed sharing the changing room with many international stars in our squad. I have had many conversations with Yusuf Pathan because he and I play similar roles on the field. He always listens to me calmly and then shares his thoughts and options about what I could do in different situations."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
