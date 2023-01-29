Search

‘Adam Zampa is a fantastic addition to our side,' says Dubai Capitals' Sikandar Raza

29 Jan, 2023
Dubai — The Dubai Capitals will be looking to get back into winning ways when they take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The Capitals played their heart out against Desert Vipers on Saturday, but unfortunately, went down by 12 runs in the game. 

Speaking about their previous match, Dubai Capitals' all-rounder Sikandar Raza said, "The Desert Vipers bowled really well. Tom Curran and Matheesha Pathirana finished the innings off very well. However, destiny is in our own hands. We have to win three out of three or at least two out of three to qualify for the playoffs. Sometimes the team which has its back against the wall tends to do great things."

Raza added that the team will look to improve on all three departments of the game in their next encounter, "The teams at the DP World ILT20 are very evenly matched. Anything can happen on the day. We are looking to put up a better performance in all three departments of the game against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders."

When asked about the inclusion of Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa to the Dubai Capitals side, Raza said, "Adam Zampa is a world-class bowler. He's a highly rated and experienced player. His addition to the squad is certainly going to help the Dubai Capitals. I enjoyed bowling with him during our match against the Desert Vipers. I am sure he will continue to make an impact on the team."

Raza also spoke about his conversations with former India player Yusuf Pathan, "I have enjoyed sharing the changing room with many international stars in our squad. I have had many conversations with Yusuf Pathan because he and I play similar roles on the field. He always listens to me calmly and then shares his thoughts and options about what I could do in different situations."

The Dubai Capitals will be up against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Daily Horoscope - 29 January 2023

07:45 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

