Champions Trophy: South Africa opts to bat first after winning toss against Afghanistan

South Africa has won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the third match of the Champions Trophy, currently underway at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Speaking at the toss, South African skipper Temba Bavuma expressed confidence in his team’s ability to post a strong total. “We have faith in ourselves and will aim to put up a good score,” he stated.

Afghanistan’s captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, acknowledged that his team would have preferred to bat first but remained optimistic about their chances. “We would have chosen to bat as well, but a good start with the ball will be crucial. We have played competitive cricket against South Africa before,” he remarked.

With both teams determined to make their mark, the match promises an exciting contest between bat and ball.