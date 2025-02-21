Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Government rejects proposal to swap Shakeel Afridi for Aafia Siddiqui’s release

Government Rejects Proposal to Swap Shakeel Afridi for Aafia Siddiqui’s Release

The federal government has informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the proposed exchange of Pakistani neuroscientist Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi is not a feasible option.

During the hearing on Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s repatriation case, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the proceedings. Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal represented the government and stated that the proposal, initially suggested by Dr. Aafia’s U.S. attorney Clive Smith, was impractical.

The AAG further argued that there were concerns regarding the draft petition filed in a U.S. court for Dr. Aafia’s release. Justice Khan expressed surprise at the government’s reluctance to support the petition, questioning the sudden change in position.

The court instructed the Additional Attorney General to seek directives from the government and clarify its objections to Dr. Aafia’s petition in the U.S. court. A response has been requested by next Friday.

During the hearing, Justice Khan inquired about the significance of Shakeel Afridi to the United States and the current status of his case. Court assistant Zainab Janjua informed the bench that Afridi, convicted on espionage-related charges, has an appeal pending in the Peshawar High Court.

Dr. Aafia’s sister, Fouzia Siddiqui, was represented by lawyer Imran Shafiq, who reiterated that Afridi was accused of espionage and aiding foreign entities.

The AAG also noted that a response regarding Dr. Aafia’s case had been submitted on February 19. He added that while U.S. President Joe Biden had dismissed the request, the White House did not formally acknowledge Pakistan’s communication.

Justice Khan questioned the diplomatic protocol, stating, “If one country formally reaches out to another, what are the diplomatic norms regarding acknowledgment and response?”

With no clear resolution in sight, the Islamabad High Court adjourned the case until next Friday.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 21 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search