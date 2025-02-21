Government rejects proposal to swap Shakeel Afridi for Aafia Siddiqui’s release

The federal government has informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the proposed exchange of Pakistani neuroscientist Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi is not a feasible option.

During the hearing on Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s repatriation case, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the proceedings. Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal represented the government and stated that the proposal, initially suggested by Dr. Aafia’s U.S. attorney Clive Smith, was impractical.

The AAG further argued that there were concerns regarding the draft petition filed in a U.S. court for Dr. Aafia’s release. Justice Khan expressed surprise at the government’s reluctance to support the petition, questioning the sudden change in position.

The court instructed the Additional Attorney General to seek directives from the government and clarify its objections to Dr. Aafia’s petition in the U.S. court. A response has been requested by next Friday.

During the hearing, Justice Khan inquired about the significance of Shakeel Afridi to the United States and the current status of his case. Court assistant Zainab Janjua informed the bench that Afridi, convicted on espionage-related charges, has an appeal pending in the Peshawar High Court.

Dr. Aafia’s sister, Fouzia Siddiqui, was represented by lawyer Imran Shafiq, who reiterated that Afridi was accused of espionage and aiding foreign entities.

The AAG also noted that a response regarding Dr. Aafia’s case had been submitted on February 19. He added that while U.S. President Joe Biden had dismissed the request, the White House did not formally acknowledge Pakistan’s communication.

Justice Khan questioned the diplomatic protocol, stating, “If one country formally reaches out to another, what are the diplomatic norms regarding acknowledgment and response?”

With no clear resolution in sight, the Islamabad High Court adjourned the case until next Friday.