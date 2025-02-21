Pm Shehbaz Sharif Launches New System For Timely Justice Delivery

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated a new Case Assignment and Management System aimed at ensuring the timely delivery of justice. The launch event took place in Islamabad, where the Prime Minister addressed a gathering and expressed his commitment to a more efficient and transparent judicial system.

During his speech, the Prime Minister emphasized that the new system would play a crucial role in ensuring transparency and quick access to justice for the citizens. He also thanked Canada and the United Nations for their cooperation in the development and implementation of the system.

“This modernized system for case assignment and management was long overdue,” said Prime Minister Sharif. “It is a response to the growing demand from litigants across Pakistan who seek swift and transparent justice. We are proud to introduce this initiative to improve the judicial process.”

The Prime Minister also presented commendation certificates to officials for their outstanding performance in the execution of the project. He noted that the system would streamline the process of assigning and managing cases, thereby reducing delays and improving the overall efficiency of the judicial system.

Sharif further referenced Pakistan’s earlier experience with the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Track and Trace System, which was introduced to collect outstanding taxes but had not been utilized effectively in the past. He assured that the government had now restructured and reinitiated this system to ensure its success.

The new Case Assignment and Management System is expected to modernize the court’s operations, bringing Pakistan one step closer to fulfilling its commitment to a faster and more accountable judicial system.