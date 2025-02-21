Nargis Fakhri secretly marries businessman Tony Baig in a lavish Los Angeles hotel

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has tied the knot with her boyfriend, businessman Tony Baig, in a private ceremony. The wedding took place recently at a luxury five-star hotel in Los Angeles, attended by only a select group of close family and friends. To maintain the secrecy of the event, no guests were allowed to take photos.

Following their wedding, the couple embarked on a honeymoon to Switzerland. However, both Nargis Fakhri and Tony Baig have yet to publicly confirm or deny the news of their marriage.

Nargis Fakhri, 45, first met Tony Baig in 2022, and their bond grew stronger over time. The actress, born in the United States, has a mixed heritage, with her father being Pakistani and her mother hailing from the Czech Republic.

Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar, where she starred opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Tony Baig is of Kashmiri descent and currently resides in Los Angeles.

The couple’s private wedding comes as a surprise to many, marking a new chapter in both their lives.