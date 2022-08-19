Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor's vacation pictures set internet on fire

One of the power couples in the Pakistani showbiz industry, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, are currently on a vacation with their children. The family of four planned a fun-filled getaway to the US. Khan has been active on social media and enthusiastically documents her travel diary.

Whether it is Time Square in New York, outings with her aunts and cousins, or the family’s day out at a theme park, Sesame Place on the outskirts of Pennsylvania, Khan and Taimoor documented every angle of their PDA-filled vacation.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress also shared pictures of their kids in color-coordinated outfits.

The glimpses of their family trip were well-received by the huge fandom of the couple on Instagram. Ayeza Khan tied the knot with Danish Taimoor back in 2014.

The couple also celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary sight-seeing, in Niagara Falls, in the USA.

The couple shared the screen in multiple drama serials including Saari Bhool Hamari Thi, Shareek e Hayat, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain as well as a telefilm called Jab We Wed.

