Nabeel Qureshi's 'Quaid e Azam Zindabad' falls prey to piracy

Noor Fatima
08:41 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Nabeel Qureshi's 'Quaid e Azam Zindabad' falls prey to piracy
Source: File Photo
Only if the pandemic wasn't enough to bring the Pakistani film industry to a halt, there is another problem lurking on the internet.

First battling the foreign films premiering at the same time, Pakistani filmmakers now have to fight piracy. The recent incident of a pirated version of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad directed by Nabeel Qureshi being illegally sold on Daraz is of great concern for the industry.

Qureshi shared a screenshot of the on-sale film captioned, “This is criminal! Daraz is selling our film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’s pirated version officially on their website while the film is playing in cinemas across Pakistan. This is damaging the cinema and film industry, it’s alarming.” 

Daraz replied to the tweet from its official account to clarify its stance and said it was “allegedly” uploaded by a seller. “[It] has been removed from the platform as soon as our compliance team picked it up. Daraz, in any way does not support plagiarism and any such violations.”

Lead actress in the film, Mahira Khan, retweeted Qureshi’s tweet and called it “ridiculous”, tagging Daraz.

Pakistani Filmmaker Fizza Ali Meerza also commented on the issue saying legal action should be taken.

It is quite surprising to witness Daraz committing a violation of Pakistan’s piracy laws. For the unversed, Daraz is owned by AliExpress, making it equally involved in this case.

