Shahid Afridi enjoys cup of tea with scenic beauty
Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is one of the most loved sports celebrity nationally and internationally.
Afridi has been winning hearts with his work and philanthropic ventures. Even though the former Pakistan captain has stopped playing international cricket, he continues to remain one of the most popular stars. The famed cricketer is now enjoying the fruit of his dedication and hard work and leaving behind a legacy.
In a recent Instagram story, the cricketer nicknamed Boom Boom seems to be enjoying nature while sipping team somewhere in northern areas of Pakistan.
Afridi also happens to be a Khyber Agency born Pakistani who has always been fond of the ethereal beauty of Pakistan. Dressed in a black ensemble, Afridi exudes elegance.
Afridi made his ODI debut in 1996, Test debut in 1998 and T20I debut in 2006. Afridi is also the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Pakistan.
