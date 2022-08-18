Hira and Mani share hilarious new video from London

Undoubtedly the most jovial couple of Lollywood, Hira and Salman Sheikh (popularly known as Mani), is making rounds on the internet for their yet another fun-filled and loved-up video giving netizens couple goals.

Although the couple has had their fair share of trolling and criticism, Hira and Mani are now immune to such things.

The couple’s latest video went viral on the internet for its positive and funny vibes that melted the hearts of netizens. Fans of the couple went gaga to watch them all smiles.

In the video, Mani jokingly threatens the "hooshiyaars" (smart people) and tells them that they "cannot do anything" because Mani and Hira "are in London currently."

The duo started laughing and later said they "love them all," adding that "may you stay happy."

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress also took part and said, "I love you all" while making a heart sign with her hands to make peace.

It is, however, unclear who was the video directed at for the couple did not give any explanation.

For the unversed, Hira and Mani are currently in London, the United Kingdom for a concert to honour Pakistan's 76th Independence Day.

The fan-favourite duo has been together for over 14 years and has been blessed with two princely-looking sons Muzammil and Ibrahim.

