Hira Mani stuns all with drop-dead looks and supercharged performance at London concert
LONDON – Lollywood diva Hira Mani is blessed with impeccable acting skills along with a beautiful voice and the latest video is proof of her exceptional singing skills.
The DoBol star might be popular in the masses for her drop-dead gorgeous looks, unique fashion choices and hit dramas but she is also a talented singer.
This time around, the 32-year-old has left the fans gushing over her performance at a concert in London. Donning a grey-coloured glittering western dress with the combination of long coat and high heels, she crooned various Pakistani hit songs, including Bijli Bhari Hai Meray Aang Aang Mein and Menu Maar Gayi Teri Beparwai.
Hira, an excellent epitome of natural talent, nailed the concert perfectly and her gorgeous looks left the fans awestruck.
On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan that has been loved by the fans.
