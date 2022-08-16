Karachi court sets aside order allowing exhumation of Aamir Liaquat Hussain's body

KARACHI – A district and sessions court on Monday set aside an order regarding exhumation and postmortem of late Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

A judge of the district and sessions court, Karachi East, issued the verdict on a petition filed by Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua against the judicial magisrate’s ruling.

Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home in June earlier this year and he was buried at Karachi’s Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard.

Following his burial, Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon issued orders for exhumation of Aamir's body and perform autopsy on a petition filed by citizen.

Bushra Iqbal, the former wife of late televangelist, has hailed the decision of the sessions court to set aside the magistrate orders.

“Alhumdulillah Allah ne haq ko surkhuroo kia… We got the success in Marhoom #AamirLiaquat exhumation case. The honourable court allowed the revision and set aside the order of the Magistrate. There will be no exhumation of a dead body. Will share the details soon. Allah is Kareem,” she wrote on Twitter.

It is recalled that Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Malik has been calling for the autopsy of her husband to find the reasons behind his sudden death.