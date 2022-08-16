‘Shahenshah-e-Qawwali’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on 25th death anniversary
ISLAMABAD – The 25th death anniversary of legendary ‘Qawwali’ maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is beng observed across the country today (Monday).
He was popularly regarded as “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali”, meaning “The King of Qawwali”.
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born in Faisalabad on October, 13, 1948, and was considered one of the trend-setters and pioneers of fusion music in Pakistan.
Hailing from a Patiala gharana, Khan carried forward his family’s 600-year-old Qawwali tradition and introduced it to international audiences.
According to the Guinness Book of World Records‚ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan holds the world record for the largest recorded output by a Qawwali artist.
The government of Pakistan bestowed Pride of Performance on the legendary singer in 1987 for his contribution to Pakistani music. He was also honored with the prestigious UNESCO Music Prize. The music maestro released around 25 Qawwali albums.
His massive hit `Dam Mast Qalandar’ became household anthem. His Hamd “Wohi Khuda Hai” and the national song “Mera Paigham Pakistan” are still popular among the music lovers.
Khan lost his battle with lung cancer in 1997.
Music legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and social media users paid a touching tribute to music maestro on his death anniversary.
“You had touched countless lives in your lifetime & even after your death, you live through your music & your family legacy, You will always be missed!” wrote Rahat on Twitter.
You had touched countless lives in your lifetime & even after your death, you live through your music & your family legacy, You will always be missed!— Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) August 16, 2022
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan - October 13, 1948 - August 16, 1997 pic.twitter.com/6LVQVKbxKf
25th death anniversary of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He was king of music and truly master of Qawali.— Asad MuGhaL Afridian \0/ (@RealAsadMuGhaL) August 16, 2022
16th August,1997, the day the music died !
End of era 💔#NFAK pic.twitter.com/pMKJpG9xw5
"A man learns all his life, and dies the day he thinks that he has learnt everything."— Ahtasham Riaz 🇵🇰💚🏏 (@AhtashamRiaz22) August 16, 2022
-Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (1948-1997)#25DeathAnniversary #TheKingOfQawwali pic.twitter.com/iOYNUyfhQs
Tribute to the legend singer, vocalist and Qawal: Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (13 October 1948 – 16 August 1997) on his 25TH anniversary....!— GOHAR SHAHI MARHABA. (@GOHARSHAHI66) August 16, 2022
#nusratfatehalikhan pic.twitter.com/hXlAf5V61D
