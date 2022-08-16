‘Shahenshah-e-Qawwali’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on 25th death anniversary

11:43 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
‘Shahenshah-e-Qawwali’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on 25th death anniversary
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – The 25th death anniversary of legendary ‘Qawwali’ maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is beng observed across the country today (Monday).

He was popularly regarded as “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali”, meaning “The King of Qawwali”.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born in Faisalabad on October, 13, 1948, and was considered one of the trend-setters and pioneers of fusion music in Pakistan.

Hailing from a Patiala gharana, Khan carried forward his family’s 600-year-old Qawwali tradition and introduced it to international audiences.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records‚ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan holds the world record for the largest recorded output by a Qawwali artist.

The government of Pakistan bestowed Pride of Performance on the legendary singer in 1987 for his contribution to Pakistani music. He was also honored with the prestigious UNESCO Music Prize. The music maestro released around 25 Qawwali albums.

His massive hit `Dam Mast Qalandar’ became household anthem. His Hamd “Wohi Khuda Hai” and the national song “Mera Paigham Pakistan” are still popular among the music lovers.

Khan lost his battle with lung cancer in 1997.

Music legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and social media users paid a touching tribute to music maestro on his death anniversary.

“You had touched countless lives in your lifetime & even after your death, you live through your music & your family legacy, You will always be missed!” wrote Rahat on Twitter.

Shae Gill sings Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's famous ... 06:18 PM | 2 Jun, 2022

Coke Studio's singing sensation Shae Gill is undoubtedly a star performer whose debut song became her claim to ...

More From This Category
Karachi court sets aside order allowing ...
11:26 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Hira Mani stuns all with drop-dead looks and ...
11:01 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Faysal Quraishi gives major fitness goals with ...
09:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Nauman Ijaz shows PDA for wife on her birthday
09:31 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Dananeer Mobeen's vivacious personality comes out ...
09:55 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Alia Bhatt gives fans a sneak peek into her ...
10:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Shahenshah-e-Qawwali’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on 25th death anniversary
11:43 AM | 16 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr