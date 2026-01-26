‘Dhurandhar’ actor in police custody over sexual abuse of Domestic Worker

LAHORE – Dhurandhar movie actor Nadeem Khan, known for his role in the anti-Pakistan film, has been arrested by police following serious allegations of sexual assault.

According to Indian media reports, the 41-year-old domestic worker, who has worked in multiple actors’ homes over years, revealed that she had been employed in Nadeem Khan’s house for several years. The woman claims that a personal relationship developed between them, during which the actor allegedly promised to marry her.

However, she alleges that over the past 10 years, Nadeem Khan repeatedly sexually assaulted her, taking advantage of promise of marriage. The victim told police that after years of abuse, the actor finally refused to marry her, prompting her to file a formal complaint.

Police reports confirm that Nadeem Khan was arrested on January 22 in connection with the complaint and is currently in custody. The shocking case has ignited widespread attention in both India and Pakistan, raising questions about abuse, power dynamics, and accountability in Bollywood.