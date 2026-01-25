Son of Cricket Legend Abdul Qadir arrested for “Rape of Domestic Worker”

ISLAMABAD – Salman Qadir, the son of the late Pakistani cricket legend Abdul Qadir, remained in police custody for allegedly raping a housemaid.

The accused, who runs cricket academy in Lahore, has been arrested after serious allegations of raping domestic worker. According to the FIR, the victim claims Salman Qadir lured her by asking her to come for urgent work. When she arrived at the gate of a housing society, she alleges, he forcibly pushed her into his car and took her to a farmhouse, where she was subjected to sexual assault.

Burki Police Station lodged the case under Section 376B that addresses specific rape situations, and could led to severe penalties like life imprisonment or death. Authorities confirmed that Salman Qadir is now in custody, facing serious charges of sexual assault on a domestic worker.

The allegations have sent shockwaves through Lahore, raising serious concerns among parents and the public about the safety of young aspirants attending his cricket academy. The case has also reignited scrutiny of the family of Abdul Qadir, once celebrated as a cricketing icon.