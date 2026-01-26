Who leaked Alina Amir’s viral video?

Popular TikToker Alina Aamir has reacted strongly to a viral obscene video attributed to her, declaring it a deepfake and demanding action from the Punjab chief minister.

A deepfake video allegedly linked to Alina Aamir has been circulating on social media, prompting the TikToker to break her silence and strongly condemn the campaign against her.

Famous tiktoker #AlinaAmir shared her response on her deep fake AI generated leak video, she has praised CM Punjab @MaryamNSharif and CCD on its performance against woman harassment pic.twitter.com/kEWglFGqdo — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) January 25, 2026

In a video statement, Alina said she initially did not want to speak on the issue and had been silently observing developments over the past week. However, after seeing hundreds of posts claiming that her video had been leaked, she decided it was time to respond to such people in their own language.

Alina Aamir announced a cash reward for anyone who provides credible information about the person responsible for creating the fake video, adding that in today’s era, no woman should remain silent and must raise her voice for her rights.

She said she was shocked by the mindset of those who can go to any extent to defame someone, adding that people spreading misinformation should at least verify whether the content they are sharing is real or fake.

Alina Aamir said that the CCD is currently doing commendable work in Punjab and appealed to Sohail Zafar Chatha to take the matter seriously and ensure strict punishment for those creating fake AI-generated videos of women.

She emphasized that making fake videos of women to defame them also falls under harassment. She added that such elements are not only targeting actors, TikTokers, influencers or celebrities, but are also creating fake videos of private individuals and sending them to their families, ruining their lives.