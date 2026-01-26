OAKS’ EmpowerHER Festival celebrates Pakistan’s Women Entrepreneurs in all their brilliance

LAHORE – Old Associates of Kinnaird Society (OAKS) hosted EmpowerHER Festival at Kinnaird College for Women, spotlighting over 100 women-led businesses, student ventures, and artisans from across Pakistan.

The festival went beyond a traditional showcase, emerging as a powerful women-led platform designed to amplify mentorship, capacity building, networking, and market access. Entrepreneurs were provided a structured space to display their work, engage with mentors, and connect with institutional and policy-level support, directly complementing Women Entrepreneurship Program and supporting formalization, ease of doing business, and access to government support mechanisms.

Adding vibrant cultural flair, the 2026 edition embraced the festive spirit of Basant, combining music, entertainment, and celebrations of Pakistani creativity with the unstoppable drive of women entrepreneurs.

All proceeds from the event were dedicated to the OAKS Scholarship Fund and initiatives supporting Kinnaird College students, underscoring OAKS’ unwavering commitment to women’s education, empowerment, and sustainable economic growth.

The EmpowerHER Festival concluded as a spectacular celebration of Pakistan’s women entrepreneurs, highlighting their innovation, resilience, and determination to transform the business landscape.