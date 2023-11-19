OAKS, Mashmool hold storytelling night full of cultural richness, artistic brilliance at Kinnaird College

The Old Associates of Kinnaird Society (OAKS), in collaboration with Mashmool, unfolded an extraordinary evening of cultural richness and artistic brilliance at Hladia Hall, Kinnaird College, Lahore, On Saturday, November 18th, 2023.

The event, "Zambeel Dramatic Readings," ingeniously merged literature, performance and immersive storytelling, casting a spell of unforgettable experiences upon the captivated audience.

The event commenced with an opening note by the Principal of Kinnaird College Prof. Dr. Rukhsana David and Ms. Amna Omar, President OAKS.

Notable attendees included Justice (r) Nasira Iqbal, Former Governor Shahid Hamid, Director of the Walled City, Mr. Kamran Lashari, Ms. Moneeza Hashmi, Ms. Shafaq Lashari, the founder of Suno Kahani Meri Zubani, Ms. Sadia Sarmad. Ms. Soraya Anwar.

The event’s title, “Lady Changez Khan and Pom Pom Darling,” paid homage to the affectionate Quratulain Hyderhad bestowed up on each other. Attendees were immersed in spellbinding Urdu texts, each artfully dramatized to heighten the sensory experience. The event's innovative approach drew inspiration from the timeless tradition of storytelling and the contemporary allure of radio plays. Through the expert use of immersive soundscapes and riveting recitations, the audience was transported through time and space, transcending geographical boundaries.

Two stellar performances graced the evening:

Ghoonghat by Ismat Chughtai

Asma Mundrawala skillfully brought Chughtai's exploration of pride and arrogance overshadowing personal relationships to life. The narrative, both humorous and profoundly reflective, delved into the superficiality of traditions and customs.

Nazaara Darmiyaan Hai by Quratulain Hyder

Performed by Saife Hasan, Shama Askari, and Asma Mundrawala

The performance unfolded Hyder's tale of love and betrayal in Bombay, offering a nuanced exploration of the characters' lives through the lens of the housemaid Tara Bai.

Artistic highlights of the evening included exceptional performances by Saife Hasan, Shama Askari, and Asma Mundrawala, whose talent breathed life into these literary masterpieces. Zara Zafar Salman's sitar interlude added a melodic dimension, while a poignant poem by accomplished actress Samiya Mumtaz, written by Zara Mumtaz for her daughter Mahwish Mumtaz Farooqi, contributed an extra layer of emotion and artistry.

The event promised and delivered a cultural fusion that proved to be a feast for the senses, an exquisite showcase of the magic inherent in literature and performance. OAKS and Mashmool extend their heartfelt gratitude to all attendees for their invaluable contribution to the success of this memorable and enriching cultural experience.

The OAKS is a prestigious organization dedicated to fostering a sense of community among Kinnaird College alumni. Their mission is to strengthen the bonds among their members and celebrate the achievements of their alma mater. Mashmool (meaning "Included" in Urdu) is an initiative of The Zara Mumtaz & Mahvash Mumtaz Faruqi Foundation. It encourages dialogue, debate, innovation, and inspiration while celebrating and promoting history, culture, and traditions. Mashmool provides an inclusive platform for the dissemination of ideas and creative expression in various fields.