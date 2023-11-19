  

#INDvAUS: India face 5 time champion Australia in World Cup final today

12:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023
#INDvAUS: India face 5 time champion Australia in World Cup final today
Source: ICC

AHMEDABAD - Unbeaten India's cricket squad, captained by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will be at a virtual stop on Sunday in Ahmedabad when they take on Australia, the five-time winners, in ICC World Cup 2023 final.

With a perfect 10 thus far in this edition, India have long been the clear favourite going into the event, and that hasn't changed ahead of their clash with Australia in Ahmedabad.

It would have been an enormous job for anyone playing India in the final.

However, Australia, the five-time winners, are the side with the best chance of surprising everyone.

In the World Test Championship earlier this year in England, Australia defeated India to set up their Ashes visit, which they won by drawing the series.

With this victory versus India, Australia would record an incredible hat-trick. 

India cruised through the group stage, finishing top on a maximum 18 points having won all nine of their matches. India's net run rate of 2.570 was far and away the best in the group stage.

On the other hand, Australia bounced back from defeats to India and South Africa in their opening matches, and sitting in last place on the table, before going on to win the remaining seven matches, and qualify with 14 points.

Meanwhile, ICC announced Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, both from England, as the on-field umpires for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final.

The English duo will take charge of the on-field duties during the all-important World Cup clash. 

The Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

BCCI unveils closing ceremony extravaganza for World Cup 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium

12:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

#INDvAUS: India face 5 time champion Australia in World Cup final today

